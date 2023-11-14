For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Josh Mahura a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mahura stats and insights

Mahura is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Mahura has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mahura recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:27 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:46 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.