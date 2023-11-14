The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) square off against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.
  • Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked seventh.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
  • Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Kentucky had an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
  • The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
  • Kentucky had a 20-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.9.
  • Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Mexico State W 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas - United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena

