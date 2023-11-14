Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
Will Kevin Stenlund find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- Stenlund has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- Stenlund has no points on the power play.
- Stenlund's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-3
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
