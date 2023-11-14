Kyle Lowry will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

In his last action, a 117-109 win over the Hawks, Lowry totaled 17 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

On defense, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 30 11 4 5 2 0 0 11/12/2022 32 12 11 8 1 1 0 11/10/2022 39 10 3 3 2 1 0

