The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Thinking about a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:31 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of 14 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tkachuk has a point in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 14 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 37.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 15 Points 5 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 5

