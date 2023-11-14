Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Nick Cousins going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- Cousins has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Cousins has zero points on the power play.
- Cousins averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Home
|L 5-3
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
