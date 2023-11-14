The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Niko Mikkola find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikkola stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
  • Mikkola has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:37 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:30 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:13 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.