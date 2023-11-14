Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Okaloosa County, Florida, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niceville HS at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.