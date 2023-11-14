Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 23:31 on the ice per game.

Ekman-Larsson has a goal in four games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Ekman-Larsson has a point in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Ekman-Larsson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 14 games played.

Ekman-Larsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 4 9 Points 4 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

