As they prepare for their Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-12-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (9-4-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Anthony Duclair LW Questionable Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu

Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 44 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Its +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 18 goals on the season (1.2 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose has given up 66 total goals this season (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.

Their -48 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

