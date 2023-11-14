Panthers vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 14
As they prepare for their Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-12-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (9-4-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Anthony Duclair
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Panthers vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 44 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- Its +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 18 goals on the season (1.2 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has given up 66 total goals this season (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -48 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Panthers vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Sharks (+200)
|6.5
