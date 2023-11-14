Having taken four in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Panthers vs Sharks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Panthers Sharks 3-1 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 40 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank ninth.

The Panthers rank 19th in the league with 44 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 14 11 10 21 7 5 44% Matthew Tkachuk 14 3 12 15 19 7 100% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 13 5 9 14 8 14 56.4% Evan Rodrigues 14 3 10 13 7 2 25% Carter Verhaeghe 14 6 4 10 10 10 41.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks give up 4.4 goals per game (66 in total), 32nd in the league.

With 18 goals (1.2 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just 1.1 goals per game (11 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players