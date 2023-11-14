Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (9-4-1) and the San Jose Sharks (2-12-1) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Panthers as big road favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Sharks (+200). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played three games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (6-2).

The Sharks have claimed an upset victory in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

San Jose is 1-10 when it is underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 3.30 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.30 2.60 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 1-6 2-8-0 6.5 1.10 4.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 1.10 4.50 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

