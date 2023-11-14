The Florida Panthers (9-4-1) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (2-12-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 while scoring 33 goals against 26 goals conceded. On 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (19.2%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Panthers 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 9-4-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Florida has 11 points (5-0-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Florida has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 10 times, and are 8-2-0 in those games (to record 16 points).

In the five games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered six points after finishing 3-2-0.

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 19th 3.14 Goals Scored 1.2 32nd 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 4.4 32nd 2nd 34.3 Shots 24.1 32nd 6th 27.8 Shots Allowed 38.3 32nd 24th 15.91% Power Play % 15.22% 25th 22nd 76.09% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

