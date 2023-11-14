The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (21 points), via registered 11 goals and 10 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has chipped in with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s total of 14 points is via five goals and nine assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-1-0. He has given up five goals (2.57 goals against average) and made 46 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl has totaled two goals (0.1 per game) and collected eight assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.5 shots per game and shooting 5.4%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with 10 total points (0.7 per game).

Fabian Zetterlund has made a major impact for San Jose this season with six points (four goals and two assists).

This season, William Eklund has scored two goals and contributed three assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 0-5-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (4.4 goals against average) and amassing 154 saves with an .875% save percentage (61st in the league).

Panthers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 19th 3.14 Goals Scored 1.2 32nd 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 4.4 32nd 2nd 34.3 Shots 24.1 32nd 6th 27.8 Shots Allowed 38.3 32nd 24th 15.91% Power Play % 15.22% 25th 22nd 76.09% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

