The Florida Panthers (9-4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they take on the San Jose Sharks (2-12-1) on the road on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-275) Sharks (+220) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have put together a 6-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

In eight of 14 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Sharks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Sharks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 44 (19th) Goals 18 (32nd) 40 (9th) Goals Allowed 66 (32nd) 7 (22nd) Power Play Goals 7 (22nd) 11 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (31st)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Six of Florida's past 10 games hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers are ranked 19th in the NHL with 44 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 40 goals to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 11th in the NHL.

