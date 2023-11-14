Oddsmakers have listed player props for Sam Reinhart, Tomas Hertl and others when the Florida Panthers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart has been vital to Florida this season, with 21 points in 14 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Florida's top contributors through 14 games, with three goals and 12 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s season total of 14 points has come from five goals and nine assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Hertl's 10 points are important for San Jose. He has put up two goals and eight assists in 15 games.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 2 2 1

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Fabian Zetterlund has posted six total points (0.4 per game) this season. He has four goals and two assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

