The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • Lomberg has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lomberg has zero points on the power play.
  • Lomberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 9:38 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

