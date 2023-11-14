Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lomberg stats and insights
- Lomberg has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).
- Lomberg has zero points on the power play.
- Lomberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.