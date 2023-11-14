Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sam Bennett score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 14 of 63 games last season, Bennett scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- Bennett tallied four goals and five assists on the power play.
- He took 2.4 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, allowing 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.