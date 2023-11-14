When the Florida Panthers square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sam Bennett score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 63 games last season, Bennett scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Bennett tallied four goals and five assists on the power play.

He took 2.4 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, allowing 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

