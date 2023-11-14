The Florida Panthers, including Sam Bennett, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Bennett Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Bennett averaged 13:32 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +5.

He had a goal in 14 of 63 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 16 of 63 games last season, Bennett had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -48 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

