Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 14?
Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- Reinhart has scored in eight of 14 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 23.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|2
|2
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|19:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|19:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|21:03
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 5-3
Panthers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
