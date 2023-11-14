Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in eight of 14 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He has a 23.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:03 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:29 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:56 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:44 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

