Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Reinhart vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:53 per game on the ice, is +10.

Reinhart has a goal in eight games this year out of 14 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Reinhart has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points nine times.

Reinhart has an assist in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 66 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-48).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 21 Points 3 11 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

