Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent game (November 12 win against the Suns), produced 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (+100)

Over 31.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)

Over 5.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst squad in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 45 boards per game.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.8.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 33 28 6 8 0 4 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.