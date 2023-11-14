Tuesday's game that pits the High Point Panthers (1-1) versus the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-56 in favor of High Point, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Hatters enter this matchup following a 67-55 loss to South Florida on Friday.

Stetson vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Stetson vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, Stetson 56

Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hatters had a -57 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They put up 59.4 points per game to rank 291st in college basketball and allowed 61.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

In ASUN action, Stetson averaged 0.1 more points (59.5) than overall (59.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hatters scored 61.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 58.3.

Stetson conceded 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 away.

