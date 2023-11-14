How to Watch the Stetson vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (1-1) square off against the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Stetson vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters scored only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Panthers gave up (61.1).
- Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Panthers put up were only 3.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (61.2).
- When High Point put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 12-5.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 68-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 67-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/14/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/18/2023
|Iona
|-
|Edmunds Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
