For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Lorentz has no points on the power play.
  • Lorentz averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:22 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:33 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

