Can we count on Uvis Balinskis finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Balinskis has no points on the power play.

Balinskis averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1 10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.