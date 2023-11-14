Can we count on Uvis Balinskis finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

  • Balinskis has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Balinskis has no points on the power play.
  • Balinskis averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1
10/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-3

Panthers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

