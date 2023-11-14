Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Walton County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poplar Springs High School at Paxton School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.