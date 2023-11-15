Seven games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature an ACC team, including the matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Hampton Pirates at North Carolina Tar Heels 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ACC Network Extra Pittsburgh Panthers at George Mason Patriots 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - William & Mary Tribe at Virginia Cavaliers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Northwestern Wildcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Coppin State Eagles at Syracuse Orange 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Elon Phoenix at NC State Wolfpack 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ACC Network Extra

