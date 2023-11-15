Wednesday's game features the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-2) and the Iona Gaels (1-1) clashing at Moore Gymnasium (on November 15) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 win for Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats enter this matchup following an 83-69 loss to Florida on Thursday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Iona Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 74, Iona 66

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 3.9 points per game last season (posting 60.7 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, while conceding 64.6 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and had a -114 scoring differential.

In conference action last year, Bethune-Cookman put up more points per game (61.8) than its overall average (60.7).

Offensively the Wildcats played worse when playing at home last season, averaging 59.5 points per game, compared to 61.3 per game away from home.

Bethune-Cookman allowed 62.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 away from home.

