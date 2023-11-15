The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.

In games Florida International shot higher than 49.7% from the field, it went 5-3 overall.

The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 210th.

Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Panthers recorded were 10 fewer points than the Huskies allowed (83.1).

Florida International had a 4-2 record last season when scoring more than 83.1 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66 points per contest.

The Panthers allowed 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Florida International fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

