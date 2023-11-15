The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) host the Florida International Panthers (0-3) at Sharp Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

In Florida International's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 15-10-0 last season.

Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 11.9% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last year.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston Christian 77.6 150.7 83.1 158.2 153.5 Florida International 73.1 150.7 75.1 158.2 144.5

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 73.1 points per game last year were 10.0 fewer points than the 83.1 the Huskies gave up.

Florida International put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 83.1 points.

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston Christian 13-14-0 16-11-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Florida International vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Christian Florida International 8-8 Home Record 11-7 2-13 Away Record 3-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

