The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on November 15, 2023. The Lakers have also won three games in a row.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 19th.

The 113.4 points per game the Kings score are only 1.7 fewer points than the Lakers allow (115.1).

Sacramento has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Los Angeles is 5-1 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Lakers score just 1.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Los Angeles is 4-1.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings post 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 104.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.5 points per contest.

Sacramento surrenders 117 points per game at home, compared to 111.3 in away games.

At home, the Kings are draining 0.8 more threes per game (14.6) than when playing on the road (13.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are better offensively, putting up 117.2 points per game, compared to 109.7 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 108 points per game at home, and 121 on the road.

Los Angeles is allowing fewer points at home (108 per game) than away (121).

The Lakers collect 3.7 more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (23.7).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Lyles Out Calf Alex Len Out Ankle

Lakers Injuries