Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IMG Academy at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.