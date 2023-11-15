Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pinellas County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at St. Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Largo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Out-of-Door Academy at Admiral Farragut Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
