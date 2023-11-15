How to Watch South Florida vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.
- South Florida went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas ranked 192nd.
- Last year, the Bulls averaged just one fewer point per game (72) than the Chippewas gave up (73).
- South Florida went 9-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- South Florida scored 71.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 74.8 points per contest.
- The Bulls ceded 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.4 away from home.
- At home, South Florida sunk 1.2 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 96-52
|Yuengling Center
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|-
|Yuengling Center
