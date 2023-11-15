The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.

South Florida went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas ranked 192nd.

Last year, the Bulls averaged just one fewer point per game (72) than the Chippewas gave up (73).

South Florida went 9-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

South Florida scored 71.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 74.8 points per contest.

The Bulls ceded 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.4 away from home.

At home, South Florida sunk 1.2 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

