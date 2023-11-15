The South Florida Bulls (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) meet in a matchup with no set line at Yuengling Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Central Michigan (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 7.3% less often than South Florida (15-14-0) last year.

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 72 137.7 72 145 139.3 Central Michigan 65.7 137.7 73 145 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulls put up just one fewer point per game (72) than the Chippewas allowed (73).

When South Florida put up more than 73 points last season, it went 11-1 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 19-10-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Central Michigan 9-9 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.