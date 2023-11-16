When the Florida Panthers play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Barkov has picked up three assists on the power play.

Barkov's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:23 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:28 Home L 5-3

Panthers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

