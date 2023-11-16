Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings play on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barkov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 18:57 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in six games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 10 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 14 games this year, Barkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 2 16 Points 2 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.