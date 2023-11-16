Will Anton Lundell find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Lundell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Lundell has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:10 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

