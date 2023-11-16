The Florida Panthers, including Anton Lundell, are in action Thursday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Lundell interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Anton Lundell vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +1.

Lundell has scored a goal in one of 15 games this season.

Despite recording points in six of 15 games this season, Lundell has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lundell has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 15 games played.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

