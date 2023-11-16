Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Howell High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin County High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
