If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bayside High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Howell High School at Melbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rockledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Rockledge, FL

Rockledge, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin County High School at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Titusville High School