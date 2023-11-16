Carter Verhaeghe will be among those in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:01 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 15 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Verhaeghe has a point in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 12 Points 4 7 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

