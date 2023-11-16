Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Columbia County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lake City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.