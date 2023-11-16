The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 win against the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Over 2.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league defensively last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the league last year, giving up 45.1 per contest.

Allowing an average of 23.4 assists last season, the Nets were the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 21 5 3 2 1 0 0

