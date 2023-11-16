Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Duval County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
