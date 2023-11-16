Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Escambia County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.