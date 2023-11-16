Should you wager on Evan Rodrigues to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • Rodrigues has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:04 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:45 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

