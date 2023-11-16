The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, take the ice Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is +9.

Rodrigues has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rodrigues' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 3 13 Points 3 3 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

