Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Considering a bet on Forsling in the Panthers-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Gustav Forsling vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 23:52 on the ice per game.

Forsling has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in five of 15 games this season, Forsling has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 15 games this season, Forsling has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

