Heat vs. Nets November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-4) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Heat vs. Nets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games
- November 14 at the Hornets
- November 6 at home vs the Lakers
- November 8 at the Grizzlies
- November 12 at the Spurs
- November 11 at the Hawks
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro puts up 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 5.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 boards.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges put up 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards last season.
- Royce O'Neale averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists last season, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posted 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor.
- Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Heat
|Nets
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.